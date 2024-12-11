Busy year for Pahang crime-busters with over 10,000 investigation papers opened

KUANTAN: The Pahang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has opened 10,813 investigation papers and made 11,980 arrests from January to October this year.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said 11 syndicates related to the crime were also busted under Op Indera with 18 arrests.

“In terms of charges for Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, a total of 638 charges have been made, an increase of 123 compared to the same period last year.

“The total amount of drug seizures for the period was recorded at RM11.7 million, an increase of RM9 million compared to last year,“ he said in his speech at the Pahang police contingent headquarters’ monthly assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said commercial crime cases including online fraud recorded a loss of RM81 million with 1,877 investigation papers opened compared to the same period last year which recorded a loss of RM58 million while 2,049 investigation papers were opened.

“In terms of white-collar crimes, the Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) has made 1,449 arrests involving fraud, illicit Ah Long money-lending and other offences.

“On the statistics of charges, JSJK Pahang has executed 1,412 investigation papers including online scams based on the report of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) which saw 465 charges,“ he said.

In the meantime, he also advised District Police Chiefs to improve the quality of service like reducing bureaucracy by applying the elements of speed, transparency and accuracy in carrying out duties entrusted to them.

“Cultivate general rollcall activities of repeating important reminders to avoid deviation from duty. Also leave a message to staff on the front line, regardless of whether it’s at the inquiry counter or patrol members, so as not to take any complaints lightly,“ he said.