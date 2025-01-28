KUALA LUMPUR: Several Cabinet ministers today took the opportunity to extend their Chinese New Year greetings to the Chinese community, who will be celebrating the festival tomorrow, while also calling for strengthened unity in this Year of the Snake.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in a Facebook post, urged the people to strengthen ties through understanding, respect, and acceptance of Malaysia’s diverse cultures.

“With a spirit of understanding, respect, and acceptance, we can build a stronger, more harmonious, and prosperous nation,” he said.

“Let us continue this tradition with joy, while fostering an inclusive Malaysia, where every segment of society can live together in harmony,” he added.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke also extended his Chinese New Year greetings to all Malaysians celebrating the festival, wishing happiness, health, and prosperity to everyone.

“In the face of current geopolitical uncertainties, Malaysia’s diverse society, where various cultures coexist harmoniously, is a phenomenon we must treasure deeply,” he said. “Let us celebrate this special bond and cherish it with all our hearts.”

“Wishing everyone a joyful holiday, filled with love and togetherness with your family. Together, let’s continue building a prosperous, peaceful, and successful Malaysia,” he added in a Facebook post.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also extended her Chinese New Year wishes to Malaysians through a Facebook post, sharing a poster which read, “Gong Xi Fa Cai, everyone!”

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang described the celebration as a symbol of unity and strength in diversity.

“Much like Yee Sang, every colour and flavour represents our uniqueness as Malaysians. Gong Xi Fa Cai! May this year bring luck, happiness, and success to all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, in his Chinese New Year message, prayed for good fortune, happiness, and success for all Malaysians in the Year of the Snake.

“May your journey be filled with abundance and may the Year of the Snake bring you lasting blessings! Happy Chinese New Year to all!” he said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also extended her Chinese New Year greetings to all Malaysians.

“In the spirit of ‘Jit Sin’, let us embrace continuous learning to discover new opportunities and tackle fresh challenges,” she shared in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu described the Chinese New Year celebration as a symbol of harmony, love, and unity among Malaysia’s diverse communities, which form the foundation of the nation’s strength.

“Let us continue to nurture stronger inter-racial bonds and collaborate in creating a more peaceful, harmonious, and progressive Malaysia. To those heading back to their hometowns, I wish you a safe journey and urge everyone to remain vigilant on the roads,” he said in a Facebook post.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo also shared a message on Facebook, encouraging Malaysians to embrace the values of wisdom, intuition, and transformation symbolised by the Year of the Snake. He urged everyone to treasure moments with their loved ones and create meaningful memories during this festive season.

“As we welcome the new beginning of the Year of the Snake, let’s embrace the qualities of wisdom, intuition, and (digital) transformation. Seize the moment to create cherished memories with family, friends and beloved ones, as we collectively brace through the year with love, courage and grace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz took to social media to convey his heartfelt wishes, expressing hope that the new year would usher in good fortune and prosperity for the entire nation.

Similarly, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi extended his Chinese New Year greetings, wishing that the year ahead would bring joy, wealth and success in all areas of life for all Malaysians.

“May your home be filled with laughter, your heart with love, and your life with peace and harmony. Gong Xi Fa Cai!” he wrote in a post on Facebook.