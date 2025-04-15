KUALA LUMPUR: The legacy and contributions of the late fifth Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, will forever be etched in the nation’s memory and continue to live on in the hearts of all Malaysians.

These sentiments were among those shared by several Cabinet ministers on social media after paying their final respects to the late statesman during the State Funeral at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque, today.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo described the late statesman as a leader who championed integrity, moderation, and unity in every policy he pursued.

“Tun Abdullah - better known as Pak Lah - was a calm, big-hearted, and deeply respected leader,” he shared in a Facebook post.

In a separate post, Gobind said the Digital Ministry held a tahlil and Yassin recitation session as a final tribute for Abdullah today at Menara Usahawan, Putrajaya.

Gobind said the session offered an opportunity for ministry staff to reflect on and honour the former prime minister’s immense contributions toward building an inclusive, progressive, and united Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek highlighted the Islam Hadhari concept introduced by Abdullah, noting that it resonated with the values of a modern, contemporary society. She also credited initiatives such as the J-Qaf programme - which focuses on the teaching of Jawi, the Quran, Arabic, and Fardu Ain - as a vital step in strengthening Islamic education in the country.

She noted that Abdullah’s commitment to education and human capital development began long before his political career - dating back to his student days through his involvement in the Penang and Seberang Prai Malay Students Association (PPMPPSP) and the Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS).

“While serving as Minister of Education (1984-1986), the late Tun Abdullah was directly involved in the operation of the Kurikulum Baru Sekolah Rendah (KBSR) which at that time was still in the early stages of implementation,“ she said in a post on Facebook.

Fadhlina said the late statesman also contributed to human capital development through the establishment of the School Student Guidance Committee (1985) and the empowerment of teaching professionalism through the National Institute of Educational Management (IPPN) which is now known as the Aminuddin Baki Institute.

Fadhlina highlighted that during his tenure as Prime Minister, Abdullah launched the Education Development Master Plan (PIPP 2006-2010), which aimed to strengthen the nation through a high-quality education system.

“These were among the great contributions of the late Tun Abdullah to the advancement of national education and human capital development,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, expressed that the passing of the Father of Human Capital Development was deeply felt by all Malaysians, marking a profound loss for the nation.

“His legacy and contributions will continue to live on in the hearts of all Malaysians,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

Tun Abdullah, 85, who served as Prime Minister from 2003 to 2009, passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 last night.