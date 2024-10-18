Cabinet Ministers welcome Federal Constitution Amendments on citizenship

KUALA LUMPUR: Amendments to the Federal Constitution concerning citizenship, which were passed in the Dewan Rakyat today, have been hailed as a historic moment for the country, receiving support from more than two-thirds of members of parliament.

The achievement was warmly welcomed by Cabinet members, who shared their reactions on social media.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail expressed gratitude to everyone involved for their commitment and dedication in in conducting engagement sessions, studies and drafting papers to ensure that these amendments would benefit Malaysians.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues in the Dewan Rakyat for placing their trust in me and the Ministry of Home Affairs team to carry out this amendment,” he posted on his social media account.

The amendment, among others, grants children born outside the Federation to Malaysian mothers the right to automatic citizenship by operation of law, a right that was previously available only if the father was a citizen.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said also shared her thoughts, calling the approval of the amendment a major victory for Malaysian mothers.

“Thank you to those who have consistently fought for this cause. Alhamdulillah!” she posted on Facebook.

Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, meanwhile described it as a historic win for Malaysian women as Parliament voted to give women equal rights as men.

“Children born abroad to Malaysian mothers will now be given automatic citizenship,” she said.

This sentiment was also echoed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.