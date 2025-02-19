CAKE receives complaints about bazaar rental hike in Pendang

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Consumer Association (CAKE) claims to have received complaints of rental hikes in Ramadan and Raya bazaar sites involving traders in the Pedang district.

Its president, Mohd Yusrizal Yusoff claimed that the increase in rentals for a site in the district rose up to 10 times the previous rental price.

“Previously, the rental rate was RM250 but this year, it is gone up to RM2,500 per site and many traders are complaining. We should be curbing the increase in stall rental prices,“ he said.

“I have previously emphasized that the rentals of sites should not be increased, but now the price has been raised, and I ask the relevant parties to reconsider or review the rental price for the sites so that it does not burden the users,“ he said.

Mohd Yusrizal said this to reporters at the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Together with Users programme here today.

Mohd Yusrizal said his team was informed that the local authorities (PBT) in the district appointed a third party to manage the sites, which led to the rental rates being manipulated by certain traders who resold the sites at higher prices.

“I have already reprimanded this (action)... The PBT should already know who the traders are and who wants to overlap... and the local authorities should know who the real traders are and who is taking up space to overlap, so we ask the relevant parties to investigate why this can happen,“ he added.