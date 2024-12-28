PUTRAJAYA: Caning for Syariah offenders in Terengganu is intended as a corrective and educational measure, rather than a harsh punishment said Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department (JKSM) director-general and Syariah chief judge Datuk Mohd Amran Mat Zain.

He said it aims to prevent wrongdoing, raise awareness about the importance of upholding religious values and the punishment is carried out ethically with a focus on humanitarian principles.

“For instance, medical officers assess the offender’s health condition before and after the punishment, while the instrument used is specially designed to minimise physical injury,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued to clarify and provide context regarding the implementation of caning in Terengganu, which has sparked public debate.

He added that the punishment conducted outside prison is in accordance with the provisions of the Syariah Criminal Offences Act and the relevant state enactments.

The implementation follows the standard operating procedures (SOP) developed in collaboration with agencies such as JKSM, the Prisons Department, the Ministry of Health, and state religious authorities.

“The SOP ensures that every step of the punishment aligns with the objectives of maqasid syariah, including the preservation of religion, life and human dignity,” he said.

On the presence of an audience, he said the SOP for public caning strictly limits attendance to those authorised by the court.

“The SOP does not allow general public attendance, let alone large crowds. Instead, it emphasises privacy, orderly execution, and strict adherence to legal and ethical standards.

“This approach is essential to prevent misunderstandings or the sensationalisation of the punishment,” he added.

Mohd Amran highlighted Malaysia’s unique dual legal systems, civil law and Syariah law, that govern Muslim matters, alongside customary laws in Sabah and Sarawak.

“In this context, the public must understand that such punishments are part of efforts to uphold justice and promote societal well-being based on religious principles,” he said.

Addressing concerns about Islamophobia, Mohd Amran assured that such fears are unfounded as attendance is strictly regulated by Syariah court orders, and the location is confined to mosques.

“This ensures that only Muslims are present to witness the punishment, reinforcing its role as a deterrent against similar offences within the Muslim community.

“I also believe that public caning under Syariah law provides an opportunity to educate the public on the clear distinctions between Syariah caning and civil caning,” he added.

Yesterday, a public caning was conducted at Dewan ‘Aasim, Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, Terengganu, after Friday prayers. The punishment was administered to a 42-year-old labourer who pleaded guilty to committing khalwat (close proximity) for the third time.

This marked the first instance of public caning in Terengganu.