GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) has called on the authorities to ban gummy and chewy candies, which they say pose serious health risks, especially to children.

Its education officer, N.V. Subbarow said its latest survey revealed that candies, including “gummy eyes,“ are still being sold openly, with vendors claiming they continue to receive supplies from wholesalers.

“CAP has been monitoring this issue for several years, and our most recent survey, conducted last week, found that unhealthy snacks particularly these gummy candies are still being sold in stores,” he told Bernama today.

“Vendors say there is demand for these candies, particularly among children, due to their sweet taste and attractive colours and shapes.”

Subbarow said that over 200 unhealthy snack products, including gummy candies, are available in stores. While some vendors sell them openly, others only display them upon request.

Most of these candies are imported, with wholesalers selling them to retailers at prices ranging from 50 sen to RM5, depending on size and type.

Many of the candies have a chewy texture, which can be a choking hazard for children, who may struggle to control their eating and risk serious harm, he also said.

CAP has urged the Ministry of Health (MOH) to take immediate action and called on the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to step up inspections to ensure compliance with regulations, as some vendors claim they are just meeting customer demand, added Subbarow.

The survey also revealed that these chewy candies are being sold online through e-commerce platforms, with some stores selling them in containers shaped like vapes and syringes, which could encourage children to mimic vaping or drug use, he added.

A Bernama survey of several locations in George Town and Pokok Sena confirmed CAP’s findings that gummy candies are still in high demand and available in stores including wholesale outlets.

The issue has gained further attention after 10-year-old Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, who choked on a gummy candy, died in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Penang Hospital last Thursday.

The standard four student from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Dua in Butterworth had reportedly purchased the candies before attending his Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) class.

Following the incident, the MOH announced a ban on gummy candies, particularly those shaped like eyes, across all online platforms and in the domestic market.

Investigations also revealed that the candies violated food labelling regulations under the Food Regulations 1985 and the Food Act 1983 (Act 281).