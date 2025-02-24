Two men arrested over brawl at MMA competition

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested two men believed to be involved in a group brawl during a mixed martial arts (MMA) competition at Dewan Besar Tanjung, Shah Alam City Council, yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the fight broke out following an argument between two participants who were disqualified due to their opponents’ absence, on grounds of illness.

He said the argument escalated into provocations, leading to a brawl involving around 15 supporters, which resulted in injuries to a 45-year-old male participant.

“Acting on information at 5.20 pm yesterday, we arrested the two local men, aged 45 and 40, both of whom have four and five criminal records, respectively.

“Initial urine tests found both suspects negative for drugs. Based on reports, the victim, also a local, is in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal added that police are also investigating claims of secret society involvement, which caused the situation to spiral out of control.

He said both suspects have been remanded for two days starting today, with the case being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a video of the fight went viral on social media, showing several individuals striking each other using plastic chairs as weapons.