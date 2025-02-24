PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has emphasised that a shorter housemanship training period is not intended to tackle the shortage of medical officers but to enhance productivity through more focused and efficient training.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the proposed shortened training period for housemen aligns with the Medical Act 1971 (Act 50), which mandates a minimum training period of one year, stating that the training period was extended to two years in 2008.

He said the extension was implemented due to the rise in the number of medical graduates, but the number of senior medical officers was insufficient to supervise and support the training.

“In line with current planning and following several improvements to the training process, including the increase in the number of medical specialists and specialist hospitals, the MOH is in the final stages of reviewing the proposal to revert the housemanship training period to one year,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi noted that the one-year housemanship training is also in line with practices in other countries and is more efficient, provided that training quality is enhanced based on a comprehensive evaluation of the existing system and the latest developments in Malaysia’s healthcare sector.

He said the MOH held engagement sessions with stakeholders, including the Malaysian Medical Council, Academy of Medicine Malaysia, higher education institutions and heads of specialists.

“This proposal also aims to address issues frequently raised by housemen, such as heavy workloads and lack of recognition,” he said, adding that the primary focus is to enhance their clinical exposure and motivation.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said if a shorter training period is implemented, the first year of housemanship will cover the Medical, Surgical, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology Departments. Meanwhile, in the second year, the housemen will serve as junior medical officers in the Paediatrics, Orthopedics and Emergency Medicine Departments on a rotational basis.

“Training in anesthesia, psychiatry and family medicine will be integrated into the training schedule of relevant departments to ensure a more efficient training process,” he added.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said that the MOH will ensure housemen achieve the required competency before becoming junior medical officers, emphasising that training supervisors will play a crucial role in training, monitoring, and evaluating their performance.

“If their performance is unsatisfactory, the training period may be extended to ensure their quality and competency,” he added.