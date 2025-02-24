KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain donated RM10,000 to the Police Heritage Trust Fund (TAWP) today.

The amount is from the full legal costs awarded by the court against Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris or ‘Papagomo’ to pay to Razarudin after allowing an inter-parte injunction application by Razarudin as the plaintiff in the defamation suit he filed against Wan Muhammad Azri, the defendant.

The money was handed over to managing director Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid of TAWP at his office here.

Razarudin hopes the donation will benefit the children of police (PDRM) personnel who excel academically, those who face health and financial burden.

“It is a fund obtained from a court order against the defendant Papagomo, who was ordered to pay legal costs in court proceedings after the court issued an injunction in the defamation suit on Jan 10.

“I hope this contribution can ease the burden borne by the children of police officers,” he said when contacted here today.

On Jan 10, the High Court allowed an inter-parte injunction application by Razarudin in the RM3 million suit he filed against Papagomo for alleged defamation and ordered the defendant to pay RM10,000 in cost to the plaintiff.