Car struck by arrow on Jalan Macalister, police investigate viral incident

GEORGE TOWN: Police have confirmed receiving a report about a car being struck by an arrow on Jalan Macalister, an incident that has since gone viral on social media.

Northeast police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad stated that the 57-year-old male driver lodged the report, with investigations confirming the incident occurred at 3.30 pm on August 13.

“While the complainant was driving from Air Itam towards Jalan Pangkor and passing through Jalan Macalister, an arrow, believed to have come from an archery activity, suddenly lodged itself onto the right rear door of his car,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak confirmed that the man remained unharmed during the incident, with the case being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

He added that checks revealed an archery training activity organised by the Penang State Sports Council was being held at the school field adjacent to Jalan Macalister.

The activity was halted on August 14 immediately after the incident was reported to the authorities.

Abdul Rozak noted that the matter was also reported to the Penang State Sports Council and the State Education Department by the school itself.

A viral 51-second video showed the car driver visibly shocked after discovering an arrow lodged in his vehicle while driving along the road. – Bernama