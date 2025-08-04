Carey Island port development discussed at Selangor JBI meeting

SHAH ALAM: The development of a third port on Carey Island was among the key topics discussed during the Selangor Joint Committee for Industrial Coordination (JBI) meeting today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the proposal is still in early stages and requires further evaluation by the Economy and Finance Ministries.

Amirudin said, “(The development of Carey Island) is part of the discussion scope (in the JBI meeting). A proposal was brought up, but we are just beginning and it’s still too early. If it proceeds well, (the project) could serve as a significant leap and may be included in the review of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) or the Second Selangor Plan (RS-2), which is expected to be tabled in June 2026.”

The meeting, co-chaired by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, also focused on investment commitments and development agendas.

Three Selangor government proposals were tabled: industrial park development, waste-to-energy projects, and an aerospace hub.

MITI presented papers on rare earth elements (REE) downstream and midstream development, as well as robotic mechanisation in cleaning operations.

Discussions also covered efficient governance aligned with the Speed Selangor policy.

Amirudin addressed Selangor’s trade imbalance, noting high imports due to food and logistics reliance on Port Klang and KLIA’s cargo terminal.

He said, “We import more than we export, but we aim to resolve this by boosting domestic production moving forward.” - Bernama