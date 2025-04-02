KUALA LUMPUR: The growing threat of online fraud and cybersecurity challenges dominated the first day of the Dewan Rakyat debate on the Royal Address today.

The key topics included the suggestion for the government to explore a law requiring banks and payment service providers to reimburse victims of Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud, an initiative recently introduced in the United Kingdom.

Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) proposed that such a law should require financial institutions to safeguard digital transactions and more effectively report suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

“I urge the government to explore the need for such a law in Malaysia and take proactive steps to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure while protecting the public from increasingly complex and global cyber threats,” he said during the debate.

Mohd Shahar, who is also the Malaysian Government Supporters Club chairman, emphasised that cybersecurity has become a dominant issue in contemporary geopolitics, particularly with the rise in cybercrimes targeted at stealing personal and financial data.

Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) suggested that the government establish a special task force to tackle online financial scams such as those involving investment schemes and offers of non-existent lucrative jobs abroad.

“The statistics on online scams show a staggering loss of RM1.2 billion from January to October last year. This is a major issue that threatens the country’s economy,“ he said.

“Online financial scams, such as investment frauds that impersonate corporate entities, are highly dangerous, and many people have already fallen victim,“ he said, echoing Mohd Shahar’s call for amendments to existing laws or the creation of new legislation to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (PN-Gua Musang) highlighted the growing concern about identity theft on social media, which he sees as a contributing factor to the spread of online slander and incitement.

He expressed concern that individuals using fake identities or accounts could be sponsored by certain parties to undermine the government for political gain or revenge.

Mohd Azizi also proposed to further streamline the use and transformation of digital technology, including optimising resources and promoting collaboration among ministries and agencies.

Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) agreed, highlighting the importance of the government, along with various ministries and agencies, maximising resources while ensuring technology and internet access is extended to rural areas.

“We want to see Malaysia become a digital economy powerhouse, where the use of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and blockchain is commonplace, not a luxury,” he explained.

Wong Chen (PH-Subang) added that as Malaysia grows into a hub for big data and AI technology, it must avoid over-reliance on technologies from Western countries and instead explore the potential of similar innovations from other nations, such as China.

He cited the potential of the DeepSeek application, which is seen as more affordable and effective, as an alternative that could indirectly increase collaboration between Malaysia and China, helping the country catch up with others in the field of AI.

The session will resume tomorrow.