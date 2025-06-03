CCID to use AI to enhance commercial crime investigations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) will implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology to streamline the enforcement and investigation processes for commercial crimes.

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the use of AI will be introduced soon, including through chatbots to analyse statements in investigations.

“The use of this technology is expected to optimise investigating officers’ time management, allowing them to focus on multiple cases simultaneously.

“In the future, AI applications will be expanded to include statement processing and other aspects,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said CCID is confident that AI technology can assist in various stages of investigations, such as forensic data analysis, crime pattern detection, text analysis of messages, conversations and emails, as well as identifying suspicious financial transactions, among other potential applications.

Meanwhile, Ramli said that from Jan 1 to March 4, CCID opened 9,431 investigation papers on commercial crime cases, with total reported losses amounting to RM501,303,643. Online fraud accounted for the largest portion, with 8,322 cases or 88.2 per cent of the total.

Losses from online fraud were recorded at RM368,694,799.50, representing 73.5 per cent of the total financial impact.

He added that the number of commercial crime investigation papers opened showed a 48 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 6,354 cases recorded.

The breakdown of online fraud cases is telecommunications crimes: 3,706 cases (RM91.3 million); online purchase scams: 1,690 cases (RM12 million); investment scams: 1,338 cases (RM241.6 million); non-existent loans: 926 cases (RM6.6 million); e-financial fraud: 492 cases (RM9.6 million); and love scams: 170 cases (RM7.6 million).

“In light of the rising number of cases, CCID remains committed to intensifying enforcement efforts and enhancing the quality of investigations.

“At the same time, active involvement from all segments of society is crucial to ensure that commercial crime prevention messages and information are widely disseminated, creating a safer environment free from commercial crime threats,” he added.