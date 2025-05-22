KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) announced its highest dividend in four years at 51 sen per share, totalling over RM2.96 billion, while reaffirming its commitment to creating long-term value through sound financial management, operational strength, and community investments that benefit both shareholders and the nation.

According to a statement by TNB, the company’s commitment to nation-building went beyond financial returns. Through targeted programmes in education, community development and wellbeing, the company channelled long-term investments into meaningful outcomes.

The statement said TNB’s initiatives aimed to uplift underserved communities, bridge opportunity gaps, and foster social cohesion, while through scholarships, educational programmes, and rural outreach, the company empowered future generations and drove long-term impact.

“These efforts underscored its commitment to shared prosperity and nation-building beyond its core utility role, and it was also implementing Phase 11 of its Village Street Lighting Programme, installing over 14,000 energy-efficient LED streetlights in rural areas to enhance safety, connectivity, and economic inclusion,“ the statement said.

It added that the dividend payout aligned with TNB’s 60 per cent dividend policy and benefited millions of Malaysians, as over 60 per cent of its shares were held by major Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs), including Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), and Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH)

In 2024, TNB contributed RM874.7 million in tax and zakat, strengthening public finances and supporting nationwide community wellbeing. Beyond financial performance, the company allocated RM140.9 million for contributions and sponsorships in education, sports, community development, and environmental initiatives.

TNB added that its strong performance had benefited from favourable macroeconomic conditions, including a strengthening ringgit and 5.1 per cent of national gross domestic product (GDP) growth and its performance demonstrated eight years of consistently maintaining dividend payouts at the higher end of its 30-60 policy range.

Highlighting Malaysia’s record-high approved investments of RM378.5 billion in 2024, as reported by the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI), TNB said this had translated into stronger industrial and commercial electricity demand.

TNB noted these achievements reflected not only its operational excellence but also aligned with national aspirations to deliver reliable infrastructure, promote inclusive growth, and accelerate the energy transition under the Ekonomi MADANI framework.

In 2024, TNB invested RM11.2 billion in capital expenditure to accelerate grid modernisation and support the national energy transition, including key upgrades facilitating renewable energy integration and strengthening network resilience across Peninsular Malaysia.

TNB said the company maintained an 87 per cent Customer Satisfaction Index score through improved service quality, while its MSCI ESG rating upgrade to ‘A’ demonstrated sustainability leadership through reduced emissions, improved water efficiency, and expanded renewable energy adoption - all of which strengthened investor confidence.

At the company’s 35th Annual General Meeting held at Pusat Konvensyen Leo Moggie here, TNB Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid said the dividend payout reflected TNB’s commitment to delivering consistent and sustainable returns to shareholders.

“These distributions ultimately reach millions of Malaysians, reinforcing national savings, retirement security and broad-based financial wellbeing,” he said.

Meanwhile, TNB President/Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ir Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan reaffirmed the company’s focus on sustaining stable returns while investing in systems and communities that support national development.

“Our strategy is clear, we aim to maintain robust performance while generating long-term value for the rakyat through responsible returns and meaningful impact. By strengthening the reliability of our services, managing costs effectively, and anchoring our efforts in nation-building, we continue to deliver steady value even amid global uncertainties,” he said.