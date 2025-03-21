Chang to defend PKR vice-president post

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang announced today that he will defend his position in the party elections on May 24.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, in a Facebook post today, said he needs the support of all party members, especially at the grassroots level, to strengthen PKR for a better future for Malaysia.

“We need leaders who do not merely ride on success but have demonstrated commitment to the reform struggle from the start. I have personally experienced the ups and downs of this party. We have hit rock bottom and faced betrayal.

“Yet, I have remained loyal to the party because I believe PKR is the party of the future... With humility, I, Chang Lih Kang, offer myself to continue serving and defending the vice-president position in this party election,“ he said.

Earlier, the media reported that four incumbents -- Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Nurul Izzah Anwar -- have stated their intention to defend their vice-president positions.

Additionally, PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also announced on Sunday that he would be contesting for the vice-president post.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh previously said that divisional elections, including for the Women’s and Youth wings, would take place from April 11 to 20, while central-level leadership elections would be held on May 24.