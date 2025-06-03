KUALA LUMPUR: The Whistleblower Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025, which among others aims to establish the Whistleblower Protection Committee, was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who tabled the Bill, said that the second reading will be done in the next Parliamentary session.

According to the Blue Paper on Parliament’s website, the Whistleblower Protection Committee will function to oversee the implementation of the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711), in relation to the general powers of enforcement agencies under Section 3.

The formation of this committee also aims to gather statistics and data related to disclosures and complaints received by enforcement agencies under the said Act.

In addition, the Bill also seeks to provide provisions for the protection of confidential information under Act 711 from being submitted to the Whistleblower Protection Committee.

The Bill further proposes to amend paragraph 11(1)(a) of Act 711 concerning the reasons applicable for an enforcement agency to revoke whistleblower protection under Act 711.