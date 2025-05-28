Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin cruise into second round at Singapore Open

MALAYSIA’s world number one men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, kicked off their Singapore Open campaign with an easy win over Taiwanese pair Lee Fang-Chih and Lee Fang-Jen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium today.

The professional duo needed just 32 minutes to secure a 21-13, 21-11 victory before a strong crowd of Malaysian supporters.

Sze Fei noted that they had great synergy throughout the game and will now focus on their next match against compatriots Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King, who earlier defeated the French pair Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi 21-13, 21-18 in 36 minutes.

Asked if being ranked number one boosted their morale, Nur Izzuddin said, for him, it’s “just a number.”

“We will focus on improving our game. We always have a target, but we just want to enjoy the match,” Sze Fei added.

Meanwhile, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik also advanced to the second round after defeating Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard of Denmark in a 48-minute battle.

The two-time Olympic bronze medalists won 21-19, 24-22 against the world number 16 pair, repeating their victory against the duo in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters.

Wooi Yik noted that they made a number of unforced errors in the second set but was glad they were able to come back and clinch the win.

“On the first day, I was able to control the shuttle well. I’m happy to have regained focus in the second set,” he told the media.

Aaron added that back-to-back finals at the Thailand Open and Malaysia Masters did not affect their game and hoped to continue with this positive stride in Singapore.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will meet Japanese pair Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi who defeated Malaysian duo Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-16, 21-18.

Newly-crowned Malaysia Masters champions Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun also showed great performance to defeat Taiwanese pair Chen Zhi Ray-Lin Yu Chieh 21-18, 21-19.

Wei Chong noted that winning the Malaysia Masters boost their morale, pushing them to enjoy their opening match today.

“We play well today but we let go of six match points in the second set because we slowed down our game a bit and our opponent managed to catch up with us,” he said, adding that they will keep their focus and enjoy the next match against Huang Di-Liu Yang of China.

The country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah also advanced to the second round after defeating Lui Lok Lok-Tsang Hiu Yan of Hong Kong 21-16, 21-18 in 33 minutes.

Thinaah said although she is not entirely satisfied with her performance, she hopes to be better prepared for tomorrow’s match

“Yes, unforced errors quite a lot from both of us but we stick to our game play and motivate each other throughout the match,” she told Bernama.

Earlier, national men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao also advanced to the next round after receiving a walkover from Chinese player Lei Lan Xi.

Next, world number 25 Jun Hao will face fifth-seeded Jonathan Christie of Indonesia for a place in the quarterfinals of the Super 750 tournament.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing outcome for national men’s doubles pair Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal Nazri, who lost to Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 21-16, 21-13.