RM450 mln flood mitigation project in Melaka gets green light

ALOR GAJAH: The federal government has approved RM450 million in funding for the Sungai Baru Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) in Masjid Tanah, aimed at addressing recurring floods in the area.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the project will span a 15-kilometre stretch from Sungai Durian Daun to the mouth of Sungai Kuala Baru, and will include the construction of four flood retention ponds in Kampung Londang, Kampung Jeram, Kampung Lubuk Redan and Taman Gamelan.

“This is a long-term initiative to tackle the flood problems affecting Masjid Tanah,” he told reporters after visiting a Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) pump house as part of the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) engagement programme for the Lendu constituency at Taman Masjid Tanah Ria.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan and Lendu assemblyman Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

For short-term flood prevention, Ab Rauf said the DID is implementing RM3.3 million worth of state-funded projects, including the installation of pumps, construction of pump houses and compact substations, and river maintenance works.

Two existing flood retention ponds, Durian Daun and Solok Duku, are also undergoing rehabilitation at a combined cost of RM1.85 million, with completion expected by December.

Separately, Ab Rauf urged the state’s stage bus operator to take greater responsibility for safety standards, calling for improved driver training following a series of fatal public transport accidents.

He noted that several incidents were linked to negligent driving, resulting in loss of life.