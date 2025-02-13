PETALING JAYA: A fireworks vendor has accepted full responsibility for a blast at his stall that sparked a fire in Cheras, pledging to compensate all affected parties.

According to New Straits Times, the vendor admitted that his sales permit had expired on February 7, just four days before the incident.

He noted that the explosion occurred on what was meant to be his final night of operations.

Although the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, the vendor assured he will fully compensate all affected parties, including vehicle and shop owners.

Among the five damaged vehicles were a Toyota Vellfire and a Perodua Bezza, which belonged to his wife and sister, respectively.

The vendor had purchased the Vellfire in April last year.

His wife attempted to move the Vellfire to safety but had to abandon it as the flames intensified.

Responding to online speculation, the vendor denied claims of storing large amounts of fireworks in the Vellfire’s boot, clarifying that only a small quantity of children’s fireworks was kept in his vehicle, not his wife’s.

He also refuted allegations that two children seen playing with fireworks near the stall had caused the blaze.

Viral dashcam footage of the children sparked widespread speculation, but the vendor sated that the timeline did not match the actual event.

The fire, which broke out at Jalan Dataran Cheras 6, Dataran Perniagaan Cheras, coincided with celebrations for “Bai Tian Gong,“ the ninth day of the Lunar New Year.

Five vehicles were destroyed in the incident.