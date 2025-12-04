KUALA LUMPUR: An orphanage in Cheras, which made the headlines following a recent viral video regarding alleged mistreatment of children, has been ordered to close.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) announced yesterday that all 18 children at the welfare home, comprising 12 boys and six girls, were also rescued.

According to the KPWKM statement, the children were taken to Kajang Hospital for a health check-up and then to the Hulu Langat District Social Welfare Office (PKMD) for an initial screening process.

The move was made after an inspection carried out by Authorised Officers (PBDK), the Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM), Hulu Langat PKMD and police at the welfare home yesterday.

“Following an inspection, two guards from the premises were asked to appear at the Kajang district police headquarters (IPD) for further action,“ he said.

KPWKM views the case seriously and its appointee, through JKM, will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate follow-up to ensure the safety, welfare and well-being of the children concerned.

Anyone with related information on the case of the orphanage is asked to contact Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 or go directly to the nearest PKMD (Social Welfare Office) to render assistance.