Chief Secretary heads Kelantan Sultan’s birthday honours list with 803 recipients

KOTA BHARU: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar heads the list of 803 people receiving awards and medals for the 56th birthday of Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V.

Shamsul Azri received the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (SJMK), which carries the title Datuk, from the sultan at Istana Balai Besar.

Two other SJMK recipients were Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia chairman Datuk Seri Zukri Samat and Asianmax Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Soo Sze Ching.

Sultan Muhammad V conferred awards carrying the title Datuk on 50 people during the ceremony.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar received the Ahli Yang Kehormat Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Kesateria Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Perkasa (SPKK).

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Comptroller of the Royal Kelantan Household Brig Gen Datuk Raja Nik Mohd Shafriman Nik Hassan received the Ahli Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Terbilang (SPSK).

Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh and Kelantan legal adviser Datuk Idham Abd Ghani received the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Terbilang (SPSK).

Sultan Muhammad V also conferred the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Mahkota Kelantan (DPMK) on Kelantan Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

Nine people received the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan (DJMK), including state Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Rohani Ibrahim.

Other DJMK recipients included Kelantan State Assembly deputy speaker Datuk Mohamed Farid Mohamed Zawawi and Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim.

Heitech Padu Bhd chairman Datuk Rizal Ashram Ramli, Magna Prima Bhd managing director Seay Ley Hong, and TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd chief development officer Shahrir Abdul Latiff received the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (DJMK).

Chief of Air Force Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris and Air Region 1 Commander Maj Gen Datuk Mahadzer Amin were among military personnel receiving the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Kesateria Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Perkasa (DPKK).

Air Defence Artillery Group Commander Brig Gen Datuk Azhar Mustapha, Rocket Artillery Brigade Commander Brig Gen Mohd Tawil Daud, and MK PMBTD director-general of health Brig Gen Dr Mohamed Zaki Mohamed Mokhtar also received the DPKK award.

Seventeen individuals received the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Terbilang (DPSK), including Kelantan Chief Syariah Judge Datuk Mohd Amran Mat Zain.

Kota Bharu High Court Judge Hasbullah Adam and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan vice-chancellor Prof Dr Arham Abdullah were among DPSK recipients.

National Registration Department director-general Badrul Hisham Alias and Consul General of Malaysia in Dubai Mohd Fadly Amri Aliaman also received the DPSK award.

Penang Police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail and Road Transport Department senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hasan received the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jasa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Setia (DPJK).

Kelantan Police deputy chief DCP Mohd Ali Tamby was the sole recipient of the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jasa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Setia (DPJK). – Bernama