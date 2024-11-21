Child-free trend among couples a concern - Noraini Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR: The rising trend of married couples choosing not to have children, or opting to be ‘child-free’, is raising concerns as it could impact Malaysia’s population structure and accelerate the ageing process.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said while the decision to have children is a personal choice, the government encourages married couples to consider having children.

She outlined the support available to couples, including childcare fee subsidies of RM180 per child for children under four, provided to eligible public servants. The household income limit for these subsidies has also been increased to RM7,000.

“We understand that couples may choose to remain childless due to factors like the cost of living, career commitments, personal freedom and future quality of life.

“However, the government is committed to providing support and interventions to encourage couples to have children,” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Noraini was responding to Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin), who asked about government efforts to address the declining national fertility rate as more couples opt to remain child-free.

In reply to Zulkifli’s original question on strategies to encourage couples to have children, Noraini highlighted fertility treatments provided by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN). These treatments have resulted in 6,150 pregnancies as of Oct 2024.

She also pointed out financial support for fertility treatments, such as tax exemptions of up to RM10,000 and the ability to withdraw EPF (Account 2) funds for fertility treatments, which has been allowed since Sept 1, 2020.

“In 2025, LPPKN will introduce the i-KASIH programme, which will provide subsidies for Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) fertility treatments to 1,300 couples with a household income below RM10,000,” she added.