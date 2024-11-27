PETALING JAYA: The growing trend of child marriages in Malaysia is sparking serious health and legal concerns, as many of the young individuals involved are too young for the responsibilities of married life.

According to New Straits Times, while some child marriages are approved by parents or guardians, the individuals involved are often not mature enough, physically or mentally, to manage the challenges of marriage.

The situation is particularly alarming when these young individuals become pregnant, as adolescents face heightened risks of health complications, some of which could even endanger the life of the unborn child.

According to statistics from the health ministry, between 2019 and 2023, over 26,617 children and adolescents aged 10 to 19 were recorded as being married and pregnant.

About 17,646 pregnancies occurred outside of marriage, bringing the total number of young people experiencing pregnancy to 44,263.

The highest number of teenage pregnancies was recorded in Sarawak, with 9,258 cases, followed by Sabah (6,871), Pahang (3,993), Johor (3,774), Selangor (3,640), Perak (3,373) and Kelantan (3,285).

The Islamic Family Law in Malaysia sets the minimum marriage age at 18 for males and 16 for females.

However, marriages can still take place under these ages with the written consent of a Syariah judge in certain situations.

Zharin Zafrael, a representative from the NGO Students Not Brides, expressed concern over the violation of children’s rights, particularly their right to education, warning that child marriage could normalize criminal offenses like rape.

“There have been cases where a man who rapes a child can escape prosecution and punishment simply by marrying the victim,” he was quoted as saying.

While the Federal Government can advocate for the end of child marriages, minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri emphasised that the power to amend the laws rests with the state governments.

To date, only Kedah and Selangor have made moves to amend their state constitutions to tackle this issue.

Under Malaysia’s Penal Code, sexual offenses can lead to imprisonment for two to 30 years, while the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and caning for cases of child sexual assault.