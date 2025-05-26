KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China looks forward to strengthening communication and cooperation with countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote peace, prosperity and stability in Asia, and make positive contributions to upholding the interests of the Global South.

To that end, Li said, the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit is an opportunity, reported Xinhua.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait.

The Chinese premier arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to attend the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

China, he added, stands ready to deepen cooperation with Kuwait in such areas as energy, investment, green economy, digital economy and artificial intelligence, creating more avenues for mutual benefit.

China has pledged to work with Kuwait to strengthen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Kuwait Vision 2035.