KUALA LUMPUR: The just-concluded state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia was described as highly successful by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesperson, said the visit had further strengthened trade relations between the two countries.

“I also see that it has deepened the relationship between President Xi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The signing of 31 MoUs (memoranda of understanding), witnessed by the two leaders during this visit is among the most significant achievements in our history,“ he told a press conference at Angkasapuri here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Further commenting, Fahmi said the outcomes of the visit effectively fulfilled the government’s objectives.

“Given the current state of the global economy, Malaysia, as a trading nation, certainly hopes to continue fostering ties with countries that wish to trade with us. Therefore, this visit fulfilled that aim,“ he said.

President Xi began the three-day state visit to Malaysia on Tuesday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The visit is Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the first in 2013, which saw the two countries upgrade diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.