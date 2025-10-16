Project for Love Expands Compassion-Based Education Across Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - African Media Agency (AMA) - 15 October 2025 - Project for Love, a global educational movement rooted in loving-kindness and compassion, is deepening its impact in Africa. Building on work in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda, the organization has now launched partnerships in Uganda and Tanzania to advance its mission of transforming education through empathy, integrity, and service.

Eduardo Said Pichardo Gelly, Global Director, Project for Love

International humanitarian and educator Eduardo Said Pichardo Gelly leads Project for Love with a simple yet powerful philosophy: lasting happiness comes from serving others. This belief underpins the organization’s work in underserved communities across Africa and Asia, where it supports school infrastructure, teacher development, and holistic, values-based learning.

“I began this journey practicing loving-kindness meditation,“ says Pichardo Gelly. “It transformed my worldview. True happiness comes when we seek the joy of others. That vision guides everything we do.”

With the goal of reaching 300,000 schools and transforming 30 million children’s lives worldwide in the next decade, Project for Love places Africa at the heart of its mission. The organization is already making progress through school revitalization projects, teacher training, and the integration of compassion-based curricula.

Among its achievements are the rejuvenation of rural schools, introduction of mindfulness and emotional intelligence programs, and the empowerment of teachers to build caring and inclusive classrooms. Project for Love’s approach goes beyond infrastructure—it seeks to reshape educational culture by embedding kindness, empathy, and integrity into every learning experience.

To nurture future leaders grounded in compassion, the initiative promotes mentorship, ethical education, and self-awareness. “We’re not just reforming education,“ says Pichardo Gelly. “We’re leading a global movement toward shared humanity and sustainable living.”

Guided by a global board of directors and an advisory council of educators and leaders, Project for Love thrives through the collaboration of local communities. “The real heroes,“ says Pichardo Gelly, “are those on the ground bringing this vision to life.”

