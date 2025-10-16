The National University Hospital and Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine establish key partnership for collaborative healthcare innovations

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - In a step towards charting a new chapter in patient-centred innovations, the National University Hospital (NUH) and the Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (RJH) formally launched the Singapore-Shanghai Medical Innovation Centre (SSMIC) on 15 October at the 6th Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council (SSCCC) meeting in Shanghai, China.

The SSMIC marks the first project arising from the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both hospitals during the 5th SSCCC meeting in 2024 , to establish a framework for clinical cooperation through staff exchange programmes and other collaborative efforts.

Co-chaired by Professor Aymeric Lim, Chief Executive Officer of NUH, and Professor Ning Guang, President of RJH, the SSMIC will serve as a dynamic space dedicated to co-developing proof-of-concept methodologies and medical technologies, exchange of critical expertise and ideas, and conducting vital translational research.

Elevating the patient care landscape

To begin this collaborative journey, the SSMIC will focus its efforts on priority tracks that draw upon the strengths and expertise of both NUH and RJH. This focused approach aims to deliver tangible results and accelerate innovations that will directly benefit patients, beginning with:

• Cell and gene therapy

• 3D printing in orthopaedics

Under cell and gene therapy, cancer experts from both hospitals will jointly conduct clinical trials to validate a novel Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Using a patient’s own immunity system to fight the cancer, this therapy employs a highly personalised form of treatment to destroy the cancer cells with the specific biomarker on their surface. The objective of this collaboration is to translate the findings of the trials into a validated, effective treatment that can be made available to suitable cancer patients, especially those who have not found success with first-line cancer treatments.

In the field of orthopaedics, specialists from NUH and RJH will launch a collaborative clinical study focusing on 3D printing’s transformative potential for musculoskeletal tumour resection and reconstruction of affected areas in patients’ bodies, to enhance surgical outcomes and improve patient recovery. This includes the design and implementation of patient-specific tumour prostheses, development of advanced 3D-printed bone-ingrowth segment scaffolds, and the use of bioprinted materials to address complex reconstructive needs arising from challenging cases such as after the removal of a large tumour.

While these initial projects represent a significant first step, they are just the beginning of what SSMIC sets out for patients. With the Centre designed to be a dynamic and sustained platform, NUH and RJH will actively explore opportunities for further collaborations and expand the Centre’s scope, ensuring a sustained pipeline of clinical breakthroughs.

“In the face of ever-evolving health challenges, it is paramount that we continuously innovate and push the boundaries of medical science” said Professor Aymeric Lim. “We are honoured to formalise this partnership with RJH as we build upon the foundation of collaboration established as founding members of the Asian University Hospital Alliance and as co-hosts at the 3rd Asian University Health Forum in December this year. Through the SSMIC, we look forward to partnering with RJH with a common mission to advance real-world change in healthcare, enriching the lives of individuals in both countries and beyond.”

“NUH shares the same value with Ruijin Hospital regardless of the geographic distance so our employees will do all we can to advance the clinical care and research to benefit more patients in more countries. Clinical excellence relies on long-term investment in people and lifelong reverence for the unknown. We as physicians and surgeons shall dedicate all we learn to the new cures; and mobilise the industry, the regulators, the basic scientists and other stakeholders to apply these cures to human at the fastest speed. This is also the call of SSMIC. With the support from Shanghai government and Singapore stakeholders, I have the faith that we will succeed.” said Professor NING Guang, President of Ruijin Hospital.

https://www.nuh.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/NationalUniversityHospital/

https://www.instagram.com/nuhig/

https://www.youtube.com/@nuh-sg

Hashtag: #NationalUniversityHospital

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.