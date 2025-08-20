Chinese student ordered psychiatric exam for attempted murder charges

KAJANG: The Sessions Court has mandated a psychiatric evaluation for a foreign student facing multiple violent charges.

Liu Ting, a 24-year-old Chinese national, must undergo one month of assessment at Hospital Bahanga Ulu Kinta.

Sessions Court Judge Normastura Ayub and Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil approved the prosecution’s application for examination.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faelly Jeffrey Lanjungan noted the accused appeared confused during proceedings.

Prosecutor Siti Nur Alia Safri stated Liu seemed not to understand the charges read against her.

Bail was denied due to the serious and non-bailable nature of the accusations.

The case mention is scheduled for September 19 following the psychiatric review.

Liu pleaded not guilty to three charges of attempted murder in the Sessions Court.

These charges involved two men aged 19 and 21 and a 35-year-old woman.

Section 307 of the Penal Code applies, carrying potential 10-year imprisonment and fines.

Causing injury under this section increases maximum sentencing to 20 years.

Two additional charges involve causing grievous hurt with a knife.

A 60-year-old woman suffered slashing wounds to her right arm.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during the incident.

Section 326 of the Penal Code governs these charges with 20-year maximum imprisonment.

The Magistrate’s Court heard three further charges of causing injury.

Two men aged 21 and 49 were allegedly attacked with a knife.

A 53-year-old woman was also injured in the same series of events.

Liu remained silent when these three charges were read through an interpreter.

Section 324 of the Penal Code applies to these final charges.

This section allows for up to 10 years imprisonment, fines, or whipping upon conviction.

All eight offenses occurred on August 13 between 11:39 AM and noon.

Locations included Jalan Besar and Semenyih Persimpangan Metropoint junction.

Additional incidents took place at premises within the Metropoint Complex.

A viral social media video previously showed the initial accident scene.

Footage depicted a woman exiting her vehicle while holding a knife.

Several injured motorcyclists were visible in the circulated recording.

Bystanders attempted to restrain the woman during the unfolding incident. - Bernama