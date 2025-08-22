BUKIT MERTAJAM: UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of making statements likely to cause fear or alarm to the public.

Dr Muhamad Akmal, who is also the Merlimau state assemblyman, entered the plea after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nurul Rashidah Mohd Akit.

According to the charge, the accused allegedly made a statement via a social media post at 3 pm on Aug 11, that could have caused public fear and alarm.

State prosecution director Datuk Mohd Nordin Ismail presented the case under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Dr Muhamad Akmal is represented by a legal team led by Aizat Azam.

The prosecution proposed a bail of RM10,000 for Dr Muhamad Akmal.

However, Aizat requested a reduction to RM2,000, citing his client’s responsibilities as both a doctor and elected representative, as well as his duty to support a wife and two young children.

The court allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and fixed Sept 22 for document submission. - Bernama