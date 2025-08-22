Livestock transfer permit approval takes one to three days via eVetPermit

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services has clarified that livestock transfer permit approvals through the eVetPermit 3.0 system require only one to three working days for complete applications meeting all requirements.

DVS issued a statement denying recent media claims that the approval process could extend up to 42 days.

The department explained that the 28 to 42 day period applies exclusively to livestock lacking health records or necessary vaccinations requiring dual Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccination procedures before transfer.

“For local livestock that have already been vaccinated, transfers can be carried out without going through additional vaccination procedures,” the statement confirmed.

Recent media reports had published articles titled “42 Days to Approve Livestock Transfer Permit Too Long” and “Farmers Protest e-Permit Implementation, Livestock Die Before Being Transferred”.

As of August 17, the system has approved 424 permits since its implementation on August 3, 2025 throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

These approvals included 385 transfers within Terengganu and 39 inter-state livestock movements.

DVS emphasised that the online application system reduces risks associated with unverified livestock transfers while enhancing disease control effectiveness at state and national levels.

The department remains committed to assisting farmers through registration services, vaccination advisory support, and additional facilities for smooth system implementation.

DVS revealed that its Terengganu office has implemented scheduled vaccination programmes for disease control, administering between 15,000 and 16,000 FMD vaccine doses annually.

As of July 2025, Terengganu has administered 11,098 FMD vaccine doses to local ruminants throughout the state. – Bernama