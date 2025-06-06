Chinese tourist drowns at Pulau Perhentian

JERTIH: A female tourist from China drowned while swimming at Pulau Perhentian here yesterday.

Besut district police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said the 33-year-old victim was believed to have been swimming alone during the 11 am incident, while her cousin remained on the beach.

The incident came to light when the cousin noticed that the victim had not returned to shore after about 30 minutes in the water.

“The cousin began searching for her and was informed by a member of the public that the victim had been found unconscious and floating near a rocky area. She was later confirmed dead,” he said.

The body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Besut Hospital for further action.