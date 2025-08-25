Chow calls for stronger family bonds to drive Penang2030 vision

BUKIT TENGAH: Family wellbeing goes beyond financial security or good health – it is about connection, communication and respect, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pic).

He said such qualities strengthen bonds and help people endure challenges, while simple practices, if nurtured consistently, form the foundations of resilience in a rapidly changing world.

“That is why families lie at the very heart of the Penang2030 Vision, to build a family-focused, green and smart state that inspires the nation,” Chow said at the closing of a family wellbeing workshop organised by the Women’s Rights Awareness Association (WRAA) on Aug 23.

Founded in 2008 by Datuk Seri Chong Eng, WRAA advocates women’s rights and family initiatives. Chow said empowering women and protecting children remain integral to Penang’s mission.

“We continue to support NGOs in advancing equality and safeguarding vulnerable groups,” he said.

He cited Penang’s move in February when the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) signed an MoU with UNICEF under the Child-Friendly Cities Initiative, placing children’s rights and wellbeing into the state’s urban development agenda.

Chow also noted that the i-Sejahtera Welfare Programme disbursed RM53.83 million to more than 250,000 recipients between January and July this year.

“RM200 (per recipient) is a financial obligation to the state government and makes up about 10% of our revenue. Sometimes less than that. Our revenue ranges from RM500 million to about RM800 million a year,” he explained, referring to the Warga Emas scheme.

The Warga Emas programme provides annual assistance and a death grant to citizens aged 60 and above, in recognition of their contributions to society.

When asked by Seberang Perai City councillor Rachel Teh to share advice for families, Chow highlighted punctuality as a key value.

“To be punctual is one very important attribute. Because it impacts us and impacts everything else, if we are not time-conscious.

“With punctuality as a cherished asset or attribute, you can plan your schedule very well. You don’t have to waste other people’s time,” he said.

He also urged families to spend device-free quality time together, especially during meals.

“It is not often that we can gather to have a meal together, in my case, especially. So I would make sure that I lead by example by leaving my device further away.

“Our device technology can bring us so close to our friends thousands of miles away. But it can also keep our family members in front of us, thousands of miles away,” he said.

He called on families to put aside devices for “at least 30 minutes of our precious life” during mealtimes to enjoy each other’s company and meaningful conversation.

Chow said: “The strength of a nation derives from the integrity of the home. Let us carry this truth with us as we continue to build a Penang that is more compassionate, more united, and stronger for generations to come.”

Among those present were state executive councillor for social development, welfare, and non-Islamic religious affairs Lim Siew Khim, WRAA founder and adviser Datuk Seri Chong Eng, WRAA chairman Major Datuk Leena Lee Soch Khim, and Sneham Malaysia founder Datuk Dr Florance Sinniah.