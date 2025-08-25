Malaysia to announce targeted RON95 subsidy details by September 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will announce detailed implementation plans for targeted RON95 petrol subsidies by the end of September 2025.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan confirmed the timeline during a Special Chamber session in Parliament today.

He stated that the current blanket subsidy policy has strained national finances while failing to benefit most citizens.

Amir Hamzah assured that the targeted subsidy approach would not adversely affect the general public.

He was responding to questions from Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong regarding eligibility criteria and appeal mechanisms.

The government is finalising eligibility requirements and implementation methods in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Proposed mechanisms include using MyKad, e-wallets, and oil company applications for efficient distribution.

MyKad verification will involve government-provided reader terminals connected to the Central Database Hub.

This system will determine subsidy eligibility and quotas through automated registration.

Amir Hamzah emphasised that the transition will maintain familiar transaction methods for consumers.

The government has already implemented targeted diesel subsidies through the BUDI MADANI programme since June 9.

A dedicated portal and contact centre will enable eligibility checks and public feedback for RON95 subsidies.

Targeted subsidies have created fiscal space for enhanced welfare programmes and infrastructure improvements. – Bernama