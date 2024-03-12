Cikgu Din’s wife passes away

PETALING JAYA: The wife of popular teacher Izzuddin Izhar, also known as Cikgu Din has passed away.

According to BuletinTV3, the news was shared by Cikgu Din through a message on WhatsApp. She was reported to have passed away at 9pm yesterday.

“My wife has breathed her last at 9pm tonight. I sincerely apologise if she had any wrong doings or if she owed anyone, please let me know,” said Cikgu Din.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek took to Facebook today to share her condolences.

“We deeply mourn the passing of the late Nur Atiqah binti My Yusoff, beloved wife of Cikgu Mohammad Izzuddin Izhar (Cikgu Din) from SJK(C) Ming Wok, Kanowit, Sarawak.

“Our heartfelt condolences and sympathies go out to the family of the departed.”

In October, Cikgu Din’s story had recently created waves on social media after Facebook user Harima Abd Rahman took to her account to share about how Cikgu Din could not get a transfer to be with his wife who was battling cancer in Kelantan due to the fact that his length of service had not yet reached three years.

He would travel back to Kelantan every two weeks to be with his wife.

Harima also shared that Cikgu Din had previously taken to lengths of going to Putrajaya and Kuching to appeal for a transfer but his request was denied.

On Oct 24, the MOE announced that it had taken immediate action to assist Cikgu Din by granting him leave to be with his wife.