PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry (MOE) has granted teacher Izzuddin Izhar, also known as Cikgu Din, leave to be with his wife who is currently battling cancer.

In a statement today (October 24), MOE stated that they will also be holding a meeting with Cikgu Din to discuss his welfare and other related matters.

“The ministry (MOE) is concerned about the situation of a teacher facing the health challenges of his wife, which has recently gone viral on social media.

“Immediate action to provide assistance is being taken.

“The teacher has been granted leave to be with his wife.

“A meeting with him will be held soon to discuss his welfare and other related matters,” the ministry stated in a Facebook post.

Cikgu Din’s story had recently created waves on social media after Facebook user Harima Abd Rahman took to her account to share about how Cikgu Din could not get a transfer to be with his wife in Kelantan due to the fact that his length of service had not yet reached three years.

According to the Facebook post, Cikgu Din is currently teaching in Kanowit, Sarawak, while travelling back to Kelantan every two weeks to be with his wife.

Harima also shared that Cikgu Din had previously taken to lengths of going to Putrajaya and Kuching to appeal for a transfer but his request was denied.

“To add insult to injury, when he submitted the transfer request, someone in a higher position commented, ‘It’s your wife who’s sick. You’re not sick. You can still work.’” shared Harima.

Harima’s Facebook post has since amassed more than 2,000 comments and 34,000 shares.