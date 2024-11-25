Civil servant nabbed for allegedly accepting RM6,000 bribe

PUTRAJAYA: The Selangor branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a civil servant suspected of accepting a RM6,000 bribe from a contractor in exchange for securing rehabilitation work on dilapidated homes in a district of the state.

According to a source, the man, in his 40s, was detained at 2 pm today while giving a statement at the Selangor MACC office.

“Preliminary investigations found the suspect is believed to have committed the act around June 2021.

“The suspect is believed to have received the bribe from the contractor involved to obtain work for the ‘Assistance for the Rehabilitation of Dilapidated Homes in Urban Areas – Urban Poverty Alleviation Programme,‘” said the source.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the man would be brought to the Shah Alam Court tomorrow morning to face charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code.