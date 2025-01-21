Civil servant remanded over compassionate payment false claim

KANGAR: A civil servant from a state government department has been remanded for six days starting today, for allegedly submitting false claims for RM132,000 in compassionate payments to 49 new Muslim converts between 2022 and 2024.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the remand order against the 28-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor following a request from the commission’s Perlis branch.

“The suspect, responsible for gathering documents for new Muslim converts, was arrested at 4.30 pm yesterday after he came forward to have his statement recorded at the Perlis MACC office,” the source said.

Meanwhile, state MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.