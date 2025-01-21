KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed receiving a notification regarding a planned rally at a shopping complex in the capital, scheduled for this coming Saturday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said that a review by his team found that the notice was incomplete because it lacked a copy of the consent from the owner of the rally venue.

“On January 17, a response to the notice of the rally was given to the organisers to ensure compliance with the provisions under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“Therefore, the public is advised not to participate in any rally that violates the legal provisions, and strict action will be taken according to the law,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a poster circulating on social media announced the ‘Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah’ inviting the public to gather at a shopping complex in the capital before marching to Dataran Merdeka at 2.30 pm this Saturday to demand justice and reject tyranny.