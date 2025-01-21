PETRA takes serious view of delays in Sungai Limau WTP project

YAN: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is taking a serious view of the slow progress of the Sungai Limau Water Treatment Plant (WTP) project in Baling, which has reportedly made no progress since July last year.

Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said during his third visit to the WTP project site today, he found that all the components that needed to be built were still unfinished even though the project started in 2021.

“The project began in 2021, and there are 15 components that need to be built at the plant site. But none of these components have been completed and some have not even started yet.

“It is understood that work has been halted since last July, so the ministry is seriously considering the steps we can take to address the situation,” he said after visiting the Sungai Pendang Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) here today.

Earlier, he conducted an inspection of the Sungai Limau WTP project in Baling and the Jenun Baru WTP in Pendang.

In this regard, Akmal Nasrullah said the ministry held a meeting and decided to terminate the services of the contractors involved in the Sungai Limau WTP project.

“Currently, the administrative matters are being handled at the state level, and right now, we need to first decide (to terminate) the old contractor before appointing a new one,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah also expressed concern that the cost of constructing the WTP could increase due to the delay in the project timeline.

“The delay (in construction of the WTP) will also have an impact on the water supply for residents in the area,” he said.

Regarding the Jenun Baru WTP, Akmal Nasrullah said the project was progressing as planned, and the ministry hoped for its completion by mid-year.