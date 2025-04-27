KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, has called on civil servants in the state to enhance their efficiency and strengthen administration and governance to ensure sustainable progress and increased state revenue.

Sultan Mizan said that competent, knowledgeable, and highly skilled officers would be able to perform their duties effectively, including devising revenue collection strategies, managing state resources optimally, and ensuring strict and fair enforcement of the law.

“In line with current developments, I observe that mastery in strategic management, corporate governance, international finance, effective communication, and a deep understanding of fiscal policies and the current economy is vital in strengthening the capability of government officers.

“Officers of calibre are not only able to carry out their responsibilities efficiently but are also capable of identifying new opportunities to generate revenue for the state.

“At the same time, they can also reduce leakages, curb wastage, and ensure that the management of public resources is conducted prudently, transparently, and with integrity,“ he said in his royal address at the Investiture Ceremony held in conjunction with the 63rd Birthday Celebration of the Sultan of Terengganu at Istana Syarqiyyah here today.

Also present were the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah; the Yang Di-Pertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan; the Tengku Setia Mahkota Raja, Tengku Muhammad Mua’az; and the Tengku Puteri Daulath Raja, Tengku Fatimatuz Zahra’.

Meanwhile, Sultan Mizan also expressed concern over coastal erosion in Terengganu, which not only alters the landscape but also affects the country’s sovereign boundaries, including the Exclusive Economic Zone that extends 200 nautical miles from the shoreline.

He said if the issue was left unchecked, the changing coastline due to erosion could have significant implications on the calculation of maritime boundaries, where the area up to three nautical miles from the coastline under state jurisdiction could be affected, including the waters around islands and maritime resources.

“More worryingly, the fishing grounds’ boundaries are also impacted by coastal erosion. Marine resources that were once within Terengganu’s waters are now at risk of falling outside the state’s boundaries.

“This situation could have a profound impact on the local fishermen’s economy and undermine the state’s rights to valuable and potential marine resources. Therefore, efforts to mitigate and conserve the coastline must be given serious attention to ensure the sustainability of natural resources, the well-being of coastal communities, and the state’s sovereignty,“ he said.

He expressed hope that all erosion control measures currently being undertaken by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), which began in 2023, would help to overcome the worsening erosion problem.

In another development, Sultan Mizan urged the state government to take more proactive and comprehensive measures to ensure greater participation of people from Terengganu in the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in the state, which had now reached 91 per cent completion.