Civil service to step up efficiency, break down silos – Chief Secretary

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants have taken up Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s challenge in the tabling of Budget 2026 to continue accelerating work processes and procedures, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said the civil service will re-engineer the systems, break down silos between agencies and focus on the wellbeing of the people.

“We are determined to jointly realise the implementation of the Budget 2026 strategies,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting on the fourth MADANI Budget, Shamsul Azri said the nine key thrusts announced sent a clear message that the government is committed to strengthening the national economy to remain sustainable, inclusive and resilient amid domestic and global challenges.

“It was a presentation filled with substance and clear intent, emphasising efforts to ease the cost of living, spur economic development, raise incomes and implement initiatives for the people’s wellbeing,” he said.

He said the RM500 Special Financial Assistance (BKK) announced by the Prime Minister was well received by the entire civil service and will boost motivation to strengthen service delivery.

“On behalf of the civil service, I extend our deepest appreciation to the Prime Minister for his trust and recognition through various improvement measures,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister announced a RM500 BKK payment for all civil servants in Grade 56 and below, including contract staff, to be disbursed in March 2026 ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He also announced several other incentives as appreciation for the dedication of civil servants in implementing MADANI policies for the people’s wellbeing.

Other incentives include RM2.2 billion to improve civil servant housing, the expansion of the Performance-Based Incentive Assistance to management and professional groups, a RM900 monthly allowance for Federal Training Award (HLP) Partial Scholarship recipients, and a RM500 special payment for nearly 120,000 Pingat Jasa Malaysia medal holders.