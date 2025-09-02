Cleaner injured in shooting at Setia Alam Mall

SHAH ALAM: A male cleaning worker at a shopping mall in Setia Alam here sustained injuries to his leg after he was shot by a man today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the victim, a foreign national in his 30s, was rushed to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

He said the suspect, who is a local, is believed to have arrived at the shopping centre at around 10 pm and approached the victim before opening fire.

“Police believe the suspect fired at least eight shots at the victim using a pistol,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

After the shooting, the suspect escaped by stopping a vehicle and forcing the driver to take him out of the area.

“The suspect then ordered the driver to drop him off by the roadside near the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), after which the driver lodged a police report,“ he said.

He said police are actively tracking the suspect at the last known location where he was seen.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the area around the shopping centre has been confirmed safe from any threats and allowed to operate as usual.

He said police had reviewed all closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the premises and conducted a ‘flushing’ operation in the surrounding area before confirming that the situation and location were secure.

“After a thorough inspection, we confirm that this area is safe, and the premises will be allowed to operate as usual tomorrow,“ he said when met at the scene.

He added that the police forensic unit is conducting a detailed investigation at the scene, where the incident is believed to have occurred before the premises’ operating hours ended.

He said police would issue a full statement once the on-site investigation is completed.

Earlier, around 10 media personnel who gathered outside the shopping centre were allowed inside under police escort to observe the situation and location of the incident up close.

A check found five forensic officers conducting a detailed examination, while several police personnel were on guard to monitor the situation.