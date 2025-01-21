KANGAR: A cleaner pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to two counts of transferring and withdrawing money from a bank account belonging to another individual amounting to RM23,000 without permission.

Nor Faraliana Che Zakiar, 28, was alleged to have transferred RM20,000 from a bank account belonging to a 47-year-old woman without authority at a bank in Kangar at 9.24 pm on Dec 18 last year.

She was also charged with withdrawing RM3,000 from an account belonging to the same individual at another bank here between 9.40 pm and 9.41 pm on the same day.

The charges, under Section 424C (2) of the Penal Code which criminalises the use of another person’s payment instrument or bank account without their permission, provide imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to RM150,000 or both if convicted.

Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety pending sentencing on Feb 18 and to hear the facts of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Tengku Ruqayyah Tengku Shahrom, while the accused was represented by lawyer Azira Aziz from the National Legal Aid Foundation.