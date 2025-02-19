Clerk loses RM1 million to investment scam

SHAH ALAM: A private company clerk has lost RM1 million after falling victim to a fake investment scheme promoted on Facebook.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 65-year-old woman joined an investment scheme called Baird Investment in mid-December last year after being added to a WhatsApp group managed by an individual named Wendy Lim.

He said the victim was enticed by promises of lucrative returns of up to 40 per cent.

“To invest, the victim was instructed to make 11 transactions amounting to RM1 million to three different bank accounts.

“In February, she attempted to withdraw her supposed profits but was told to deposit RM309,298 first,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein said the victim lodged a police report after realising she had been deceived when she failed to obtain the promised returns.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.