CNY Op Selamat 23 helps reduce accidents in KL by 6%

KUALA LUMPUR: Enforcement efforts through Op Selamat 23 in conjunction with this year’s Chinese New Year (CNY) festive period have helped reduce road accidents in Kuala Lumpur by six per cent compared to last year’s CNY celebration.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said that as of the fifth day of Op Selamat 23, which began on Jan 28, a total of 639 accidents had been recorded, with 13,107 summonses issued.

He said that this figure shows a six per cent decrease compared to 681 accidents recorded with 14,230 summonses issued during Op Selamat 21 in conjunction with Chinese New Year in February 2024.

“We are still conducting Op Selamat 23, which will end tomorrow (today), and we will strive to further reduce the number of accidents. I believe many Kuala Lumpur residents will be returning from their hometowns or vacations today.

“The traffic flow in the capital is expected to increase (on Sunday) and reach a high level. Therefore, Kuala Lumpur JSPT will take initiatives to ensure that congestion does not occur,“ he told reporters after checking on the Op Motosikal and Op Samseng Jalanan road safety operations here last night.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,500 vehicles were inspected in Op Motosikal and Op Samseng Jalanan, conducted around Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Raja Laut, starting from 10 pm yesterday.

Mohd Zamzuri said that the operations, carried out in collaboration with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), focused on vehicle modifications that do not comply with specifications or without road tax or riding licence.

He added that the operation was also conducted to reduce the number of accidents and to prevent the public, especially young people who like to gather in these areas, from performing dangerous motorcycle stunts.

“As a result of the operations, 72 motorcycles were seized for illegal modifications, with 789 summonses issued by the police and 250 summonses by JPJ,“ he said.

During the operations, five males aged between 15 and 25 were arrested for various offences, including Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act and Section 108 of the Road Transport Act for falsifying vehicle registration numbers, Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act for possessing ketum, and Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft.