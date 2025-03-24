Combined efforts needed to tackle tuberculosis

PETALING JAYA: To achieve meaningful progress in eradicating tuberculosis (TB), experts stress that Malaysia must dismantle the stigma surrounding the disease.

Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM respiratory medicine specialist Dr Nik Nuratiqah Nik Abeed underscored the importance of creating a supportive culture that encourages treatment without fear or judgment.

“We need to foster a culture where seeking treatment is encouraged, not feared. Breaking down misinformation and ensuring access to care will be key to eliminating TB by 2035.”

She highlighted Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to address drug-resistant TB, including enhanced molecular testing, access to second-line TB drugs and standardised systems to monitor treatment adherence.

“Uninterrupted access to effective medication is essential. Strict adherence to treatment is also crucial in preventing drug resistance. Without it, drug-resistant strains could spread and become even harder to manage.”

Dr Nik Nuratiqah said while government initiatives are vital, public participation in TB control is also important.

“Anyone experiencing persistent coughs, night sweats or unexplained weight loss should seek medical help immediately.”

Her views were echoed by UKM Faculty of Medicine Respiratory Unit physician Assoc Prof Dr Andrea Ban Yu-Lin, who warned of the severe consequences of untreated TB.

“It can result in severe lung damage and even death, ” she said, adding that early diagnosis is important to curb it from spreading.

However, she said the disease often thrives in conditions that hinder detection and treatment, particularly among marginalised communities with limited healthcare access.

She also said preventive measures such as respiratory hygiene, proper ventilation and community-based screening programmes are critical in curbing transmission.

Another UKM respiratory physician, Assoc Prof Dr Ng Boon Hau outlined the diagnostic tools available in Malaysia, including sputum smear microscopy, nucleic acid amplification tests like GeneXpert MTB/RIF and mycobacterial culture tests .

For latent TB, he said screening methods include the tuberculin skin test (Mantoux test) and interferon-gamma release assays (IGRAs).

“Treatment for active TB requires a strict six-month antibiotic regimen,” Dr Ng explained. He warned that failing to complete the full course increases the risk of relapse and the emergence of multi drug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), which is far more challenging to treat.

He also said Malaysia’s ambition to eliminate TB by 2035 has faced significant setbacks, particularly due to the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic .

He said lockdowns and healthcare disruptions led to fewer screenings and delayed diagnoses.

“Resources were diverted to managing Covid-19, and as a result, TB detection took a backseat. We are now seeing the consequences.”

Beyond pandemic-related challenges, Dr Ng and Dr Nik Nuratiqah expressed concerns about the stigma surrounding TB, warning that social stigma deters patients from seeking timely treatment. “Misinformation, fear of isolation, and difficulty accessing healthcare further complicate efforts to control the disease. Addressing these barriers requires stronger policies, improved diagnostics and widespread public awareness campaigns,” said Dr Ng.

According to Health Ministry figures, Malaysia recorded 26,183 TB cases last year, which was a slight increase from the 26,149 cases in 2023. Experts said while infections among Malaysians declined marginally, from 22,132 cases in 2023 to 21,959 last year, the country continues to face challenges in combating this airborne disease.

Caused by the mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, TB primarily affects the lungs but can also target other organs. It spreads through microscopic droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, making transmission prevalent in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

As the world commemorates World TB Day today, experts are optimistic that combined efforts from healthcare professionals, policymakers and the public can help turn the tide against one of the oldest infectious diseases known to mankind.