Communications Ministry Agencies urged to organise more healthy lifestyle programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: Agencies under the Ministry of Communications are encouraged to organise healthy lifestyle activities more frequently, particularly to strengthen camaraderie among staff.

The ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure) Mano Verabathran, said that such activities involving staff from various departments can foster teamwork among them.

“In my opinion, programmes like this are essential. In our ministry, we also have similar activities where the secretary-general himself leads us in all walks including brisk walks.

“If other agencies do the same, it would be beneficial and promote building relationships. What matters most is teamwork,“ he said when met at the launch of Bernama Night Walk 2024 at Wisma Bernama this evening.

Mano, alongside the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer, Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, flagged off 500 participants of Bernama Night Walk 2024, which involves a distance of five kilometres starting from Wisma Bernama and passing through Taman Tasik Titiwangsa.

Mano said that this programme serves not only as a platform to strengthen relationships among personnel but also encourages the public to engage in sports in conjunction with National Sports Day.

Meanwhile, Nur-ul Afida noted the overwhelming participation from Bernama staff for this year’s Bernama Night Walk, which led to the registration closing just three hours after it opened.

“I am pleased to see Bernama staff taking the opportunity to bring their families to this event. This year, we received around 500 participants, and surprisingly, we had to close registration after just three hours due to the high numbers.

“Last year, we had nearly 400 participants, so this shows strong support from our staff for the programmes we organise. Our goal is simply to foster camaraderie and we have several more events planned for the end of the year,“ she explained.

She added that this year’s event benefited from the support and collaboration of about 20 strategic partners who contributed to its success.

Among the partners were Ambank, EXIM Bank, SME Corp. Malaysia, RW Nutrigreen, McDonald’s, Gamuda Land, Vida Zero, AEON, Mydin, Nixorderm Malaysia, Avillion Port Dickson, Nestle, and F&N.

Apart from that, 300 participants had the chance to win lucky draw prizes, which included various items, including electrical goods.