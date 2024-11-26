KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications has welcomed the proposal from Commercial Radio Malaysia (CRM) to create a radio streaming platform or MYRadio app, similar to the MYTV platform, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In this regard, he said that the ministry is ready to engage with the relevant parties and take into account the aspects of royalty payments to musicians as the ministry is also highly attentive to royalty issues.

“CRM is indeed hoping that a specific app can be developed, and I see that it could perhaps be under MYTV. If there is a MYRadio (specific app), it would make it easier for it to be utilised.

“If this app does not pay royalties to the relevant bodies, it will create a problem, especially for local musicians. Therefore, I see a need for us to carefully study this proposal at the ministry level,

“We hope that in the not-too-distant future, the new MYRadio app can be developed,” he told reporters after launching the MYTV Mana-Mana streaming app integration into the IHU radio system of the Proton X70 here today.

Through the MYTV Mana-Mana app, Proton X70 users can access various entertainment content via the IHU (Infotainment-Head-Unit) radio unit with internet connectivity available in the vehicle.