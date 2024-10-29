Community-focused approach seen as key to improving drug recovery rate

SUNGAI PETANI: Community involvement is crucial in achieving the goal of reducing drug addiction cases and increasing the recovery rate by 80 per cent by 2025, says Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He expressed confidence that the community would place their trust in the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to carry out this significant mandate following amendments to the Drug Dependent (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 passed in August.

“Community involvement is also very important... which is why we are inviting all segments of society, including academics and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to join in.

“This is because I believe that, with these amendments, drug recovery rates will improve when addicts are in the community rather than in prison,” he told reporters after the AADK’s 3rd Certification Programme Commissioning Ceremony for 2024 at the AADK Training Centre in Sungai Petani today.

Also present was AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

Shamsul Anuar added that the AADK remained vigilant in adapting to evolving patterns of drug abuse and continued to implement the most suitable approaches to address issues based on current situations.

“With this amendment passed, not all addicts will be placed in community-based rehabilitation. Some will still go to Puspen (Drug Rehabilitation Centre)...the important thing is that they are no longer labelled as offenders but as patients.

“However, I would like to clarify to the public that drug trafficking remains governed by the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

In a related development, Shamsul Anuar said that through training provided by the AADK, agency officers would be equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to help addicts improve their lives.

“I am confident in the AADK’s capability to tackle new synthetic drugs...we have made various preparations, including expanding Puspen facilities, resources, and expertise,” he added.

At the ceremony, 475 AADK officers were awarded Certificates of Practice for the AADK Certification Programme.